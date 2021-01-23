By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated East L.A. super bantamweight Vic Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs) steps into the ring tonight for his first world title fight as he squares off against Ra’eese Aleem (17-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas by way of Detroit for the WBA interim title. Pasillas vs. Aleem will be the co-feature on the first Showtime Championship Boxing telecast of 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“This fight means everything to me. By far this is the biggest fight of my career because I’m right around the corner of becoming a world champion,” Vic Pasillas said about his title fight vs. Aleem. “This fight is going to steal the show. I’m ready to put a beating on him and have the world witness a major beatdown. You have two pitbulls who are going to leave everything in the ring.”

Pasillas held training camp working with coach Brian Schwartz in Redwood City, California in preparation for Aleem.

“I had a really good training camp and I had great sparring from my boys Eros Correa and Arnold Dinong. My coach Brian Schwartz is right on point with everything we’ve been working on. I’m feeling great.”

In his last fight this past September, Pasillas knocked out the previously unbeaten Ranfis Encarnacion in six rounds and he now fights another unbeaten fighter in Aleem.

“I know he’s a good fighter who is ranked higher than me.”

His opponent, Aleem stopped Marcus Bates in ten rounds in his last fight. Setting the stage for tonight’s WBA interim title.

With a victory, Pasillas hopes to bring the title and look to get in the mix at 122.

“This fight is for the WBA interim title. When I beat Aleem, it’s going to put me next in line to fight for the regular world title, I’m going to eliminate Aleem from the path, and I won’t stop until I become the unified champion at 122-pounds,” Pasillas said.

Possible fights down the line for Pasillas could be a unification against the winner of tonight’s main event between WBO super bantamweight champ Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton, WBC champ Luis Nery, WBA champ Brandon Figueroa, or IBF champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

“Once I get that strap, I’m going to unify all the belts and do the same at featherweight, super featherweight and maybe even bantamweight. All I know is I’m coming for everyone.”

First, he must get past Aleem. If Pasillas is victorious tonight he will join the likes of East L.A. fighters Armando Muniz, Paul Gonzalez, Oscar De La Hoya, Genaro “Chicanito” Hernandez, and Sergio Mora on becoming world champions. Pasillas looks to continue that boxing tradition and add his name to the list of champions out of the town known as East Los.

“I have so many people back home in East LA who believe in me. When I was coming up in the amateurs, I always had a big crowd attending my fights. East LA has always been a city known for its great boxers, and I want to continue that tradition.”

First bell tonight on Showtime begins at 9pmET/6pmPT.

