By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO#15 hard-punching Kosuke Saka (21-5, 18 KOs), 130, kept his Japanese super-featherweight belt when he kept whipping ex-WBO AP titlist Takuya Watanabe (37-10-1, 20 KOs), 130, and finally dropped him with a solid overhand right to score a fine stoppage at 2:45 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. It was Saka that took the initiative and took a lead on points after the fifth round—all 49-46. The champ, in round six, accelerated his two-fisted attack and landed a vicious right to floor him on the knee, when the referee Matsubara called a halt to save the loser.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

_

