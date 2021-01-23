January 23, 2021
Boxing Results

Saka halts Watanabe, keeps Japanese 130lb belt

34 (1)

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO#15 hard-punching Kosuke Saka (21-5, 18 KOs), 130, kept his Japanese super-featherweight belt when he kept whipping ex-WBO AP titlist Takuya Watanabe (37-10-1, 20 KOs), 130, and finally dropped him with a solid overhand right to score a fine stoppage at 2:45 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.  It was Saka that took the initiative and took a lead on points after the fifth round—all 49-46.  The champ, in round six, accelerated his two-fisted attack and landed a vicious right to floor him on the knee, when the referee Matsubara called a halt to save the loser.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

_

Furuhashi upsets Kuga, wins Japanese 122lb belt
Vic Pasillas: This fight means everything

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>