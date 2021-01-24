January 23, 2021
Boxing Results

Furuhashi upsets Kuga, wins Japanese 122lb belt

Furuhashiupsetskuga01kopunch

Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unsung perennial contender Gakuya Furuhashi (27-8-1, 15 KOs), 122, surprisingly captured the Japanese super-bantam belt as he, in his third attempt in quest of the national belt, scored a come-from-behind TKO victory over highly regarded Yusaku Kuga (19-5-1, 13 KOs), 122, at 0:24 of the ninth session on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

In a dual national title go, the fleet-footed challenger, 33, showed his undaunted determination and remarkable resilience in turning the tables when he caught the prohibitive favorite Kuga, 30, with a damaging right and badly had him lose his equilibrium. The ref halted the proceedings and raised the underdog’s arm before many Kuga adherents.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

Attendance: 650 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

Romero stops Sparrow, remains unbeaten
Saka halts Watanabe, keeps Japanese 130lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>