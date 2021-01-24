Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unsung perennial contender Gakuya Furuhashi (27-8-1, 15 KOs), 122, surprisingly captured the Japanese super-bantam belt as he, in his third attempt in quest of the national belt, scored a come-from-behind TKO victory over highly regarded Yusaku Kuga (19-5-1, 13 KOs), 122, at 0:24 of the ninth session on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

In a dual national title go, the fleet-footed challenger, 33, showed his undaunted determination and remarkable resilience in turning the tables when he caught the prohibitive favorite Kuga, 30, with a damaging right and badly had him lose his equilibrium. The ref halted the proceedings and raised the underdog’s arm before many Kuga adherents.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

Attendance: 650 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

