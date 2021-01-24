Unbeaten WBA interim lightweight champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped late sub Avery Sparrow (10-3, 3 KOs) in seven rounds of a non-title fight on Saurday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Romero dropped Sparrow in round one and dominated the whole way. Sparrow was deducted two points for an intentional low blow in round six after getting rocked. The fight was stopped by Sparrow’s corner 43 seconds into round seven.

Romero was originally scheduled to defend his WBA belt against Justin Pauldo, but Pauldo badly missed weight and was replaced by Sparrow.

“Sparrow had a month to prepare because he was my replacement,” said Romero. “I was very disappointed, I really wanted to fight Justin Pauldo. But things happen—at least I had another opponent.

“I fought a dirty fighter. He hit me with a dozen, if not more, low blows, back of the head, trying to wrestle but it is what it is. I got the victory. I dropped him with that hook in the opening round. I thought it would be over but he’s slick – he knows how to survive.

“His corner did the right thing by stopping it. In that last moment before they stopped the fight, he was hurt again and there was a lot of time left in the round. He’s lucky they stopped it.”