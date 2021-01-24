In a clash for the vacant WBA interim 122lb title, Raeese Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) impressively broke down and stopped Vic Pasillas (16-1, 9 KOs) in round eleven on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Aleem dropped Pasillas with a hard right hand in round two and battered Pasillas for the rest of the round. Pasillas got back into the fight, but was dropped again in round six. Big round for Aleem in round seven, but Pasillas had a good round eight. Pasillas’ glove touched the canvas in round nine for a third knockdown. The bout was waved off after Pasillas was dropped again in round eleven. Time was 1:00.

“I was dominant,” said Aleem. “I wanted to put an exclamation point with this performance. It feels absolutely amazing. It just confirms what I knew in my head, that I have elite power. He’s one of the top fighters in the division so to knock him out, it means I’m a true threat.

“I think a lot of people were sleeping on me and my power. I wasn’t surprised that I stopped him, I didn’t think he’d be able to go the distance with me. I think a lot of the fighters in this division should really be on notice.

“It doesn’t matter who I fight next. I’m ready to fight any world champion. Whether it’s Fulton or if Murodjon Akhmadaliev wants to come out of hiding. Any current world champion that’s willing to fight, I’m ready. I’ve got the pen, send the contract.”