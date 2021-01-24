Former world title challenger Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-2-1, 15 KOs) was upset by fellow Argentine Sebastian Horacio Papeschi (16-3, 6 KOs) by 10 round split decision for the interim Argentina (FAB) super middle title. The event took place at the Polideportivo Municipal Eva Peron, General Madariaga, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The two fought this past November where Coceres earned a hard fought unanimous decision. The rematch was just as tough and again Papeschi was dropped early this time in round 3. However, he would rebound and come on strong down the stretch to pull out the victory. The official scores were 97-93 and 96-93 for Papeshi and 95-94.5 for Coceres.

In November 2019 Coceres pushed unbeaten WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders to the limits before being stopped in round 11. Coceres was up on one of the official scorecards in that fight.

The 10 round weltweight co-feature saw Juan Hernan Leal (12-1, 4 KOs) defeated Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco (21-9, 11 KOs) by way of a hard earned unanimous decision. The official scores were 97-93 twice and 96-94. Leal won the vacant Argentina(FAB) weltweight title.

Rounding out the undercard…

Alexis Maximiliano Sicilia UD Jose Alberto Arias 6 rds featherweights

Gonzalo Jose Roldan TKO 1 Richard Gauna 4 rds heavyweights

Francisco Gabriel Olquin TKO 4 William Daniel Cuevas 4 rds welterweights

Sampson Boxing – Sampson Lewkowicz, Tello-Box – Carlos Andres Tello, and Argentina Boxing Promotions – Mario Margossian promoted the show with TyC Sports televising the event.