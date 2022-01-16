In slight upset, Philadelphia super featherweight Avery Sparrow (11-3, 4 KOs) scored a shock tenth knockout over local favorite Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (20-3, 8 KOs) on Saturday night to claim the Pennsylvania state title on Saturday night at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. Conway was a -152 favorite.
Wish I had known Conway was the betting favorite. When Sparrow gets in shape and takes his career seriously, he’s no walk-in-the-park for anyone. Hats off to trainer Rashiem Jefferson, who got him in shape and down to 126.5 pounds, the lightest Sparrow has been since he turned pro midway through 2014. Sparrow just turned 28.