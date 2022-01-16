Sparrow KOs Conway in ten In slight upset, Philadelphia super featherweight Avery Sparrow (11-3, 4 KOs) scored a shock tenth knockout over local favorite Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (20-3, 8 KOs) on Saturday night to claim the Pennsylvania state title on Saturday night at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. Conway was a -152 favorite. Ocampo, Sanchez demolish foes in one Smith stops Geffrard, retains WBO light heavy title

