Report/Photos Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

WBO light heavyweight world champion Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over late sub Steve Geffrard (18-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Smith had trouble getting through Geffrard’s high guard early on, but he was also far busier. Smith started connecting with his right hand in round three and began teeing off the defensive-minded Geffrard in round four. Smith had Geffrard hurt in round five. Geffrard seemingly went into survival mode after that. Smith battered Geffrard to the canvas in round nine to end it. Time was :37.

“He really brought it today,” said Smith afterward. “It was a great fight. As you can see, he’s a great boxer, a good survivor. I was trying to get him out of there early, but I realized he was very tough and I wasn’t going to be able to do that. I tried to wait until the later rounds and started throwing more combinations to pick him apart.”

