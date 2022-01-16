Report/Photos Boxing Bob Newman at ringside
WBO light heavyweight world champion Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over late sub Steve Geffrard (18-3, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
Smith had trouble getting through Geffrard’s high guard early on, but he was also far busier. Smith started connecting with his right hand in round three and began teeing off the defensive-minded Geffrard in round four. Smith had Geffrard hurt in round five. Geffrard seemingly went into survival mode after that. Smith battered Geffrard to the canvas in round nine to end it. Time was :37.
“He really brought it today,” said Smith afterward. “It was a great fight. As you can see, he’s a great boxer, a good survivor. I was trying to get him out of there early, but I realized he was very tough and I wasn’t going to be able to do that. I tried to wait until the later rounds and started throwing more combinations to pick him apart.”
I’m happy Geffrard got a nice payday, but really, he had no business in there with Smith. He never looked like he was too interested in fighting him.
Great comment. I agree.
I think they got what they wanted out of Geffrard. He didn’t embarrass himself and went some rounds, but he was out of his league and didn’t have enough power, punching or physically, to do anything besides annoy Smith.
Not impressed by Smith, his ugly beard, and his ugly tattoos. So sick of the ugly beard look and the horrific tattoos that have become so popular today. Sign of these dumbed down times I suppose.
Back on point, it took Smith nine rounds to stop a guy who took this fight on very short notice, and was obviously unprepared. Now he’s calling out Beterbiev of course, chasing that big pay day. I’ll take Beterbiev.
All this chump had to do was go 12 rounds so we could hit a nice payday at the sportsbook and he quit in the 9th. What a loser. Smith ain’t got ish and will get embarrassed by betirov
Smith is the most beatable of the three LH champs. He’s a good fighter, but he got schooled by Bivol and Sullivan Barrera. He could lose at anytime. I don’t see him beating Beterbiev, but it should be an entertaining fight and Beterbiev turns 37 this month.