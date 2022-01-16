Report/Photos Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Unbeaten WBO #3, IBF #11 featherweight contender Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over late sub William “El Gago” Encarnacion (19-2, 15 KOs) on Saturday night in the Smith-Geffrard co-feature at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Nova methodically broke down the very game Encarnacion and Encarnacion’s corner finally stopped the fight. Time was :55.

“I want {WBO world champion Emanuel Navarrete}, to be honest,” said Nova afterward. “Everybody thinks he’ll blow me out. Put him in there. Let’s see if he’ll do it. I know I’ll beat him. I know I have the punch output, I know I’ll knock him out, and I know I’ll be the next WBO champion.”

Top Rank’s latest Puerto Rican standout Omar Rosario took on Brooklyn’s southpaw Raekwon Butler on a scheduled 6 round Super Lightweight attraction on the last fight of the ESPN+ portion of the Joe Smith, Jr. vs Steve Geffrard WBO Light Heavyweight title bout. Rosario took a few moments to analyze Butler, then went to work, breaking him down with vicious shots to head and body. Butler survived to actually land some of his own shots in the second. Rounds 3,4 and 5 saw things slow down, get more technical and allow Butler to gain in confidence. Rosario chose to counter while Butler tried to force the action, albeit crudely. Butler chose to mug and pose in the 6th, perhaps to frustrate Rosario, to no avail. Final scores were 58-55, 59-54 twice for Rosario, now 6-0, 2 KOs, whole Butler falls to 4-2, 2 KOs.

Despite looking like he’s doing everything wrong- fight with hands down, mouth open, welterweight Jahi Tucker smoothly dissected opponent Akeem Black with a knockdown at the end of the first and a beating along the ropes in round two, time 1:18 of the second round. Black, despite looking somewhat skilled, had no answers for the uppercuts and lightning combinations of Tucker, who moves to 6-0, 4 KOs. Black slides to a hard-luck 6-5, 2 KOs.

2020 US Olympian Troy Isley wasted no time teeing off on opponent Harry Keenan Cruz Cubano, cutting his right eye and bloodying his nose in the process. To his credit, Cruz Cubano would try and maul Isley, who opted for counter uppercuts along the ropes, scoring at will. Cruz Cubano continued to make things ugly as he pressed and mauled his way in, while Isley continued to be economical with his output. Isley received a stern warning from referee Benjy Esteves for repeated low blows. In the 8th, Isley, punished a bloody and batter Cruz Cubano, but when he missed, Cruz Cubano mocked Isley with, “You missed Bitch!” Scores were as follows: 59-53 and 59-54 twice all for Isley, now 4-0, 2 KOs. The tough-as-nails Cruz Cubano falls to 6-3, 2 KOs.

Ukrainian native cruiserweight Lyubomyr Pinchuk took on Jose Mario Flores of Washington, D.C. to open up Top Rank’s first show of 2022 at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY, in a scheduled 8 rounder. After a feeling out first round, Pinchuck suffered a cut to the left eye, ruled an accidental head butt by referee Charlie Fitch. Still, Flores landed a couple of hard rights to try and further the damage. Pinchuck appeared to have Flores in trouble in the 5th, but couldn’t finish his foe. After getting tagged with a hard left in the 7th, Flores whispered to his foe, “Good shot man!” An exhausted Flores caught two breathers in the 8th when he twice lost his mouthpiece. Final tallies were 80-72 and 79-73 twice for Pinchuck, who moves to 14-2-1, 8 KOs and retains his NABA Gold cruiserweight title. Flores drops to 8-3-2, 4 KOs.