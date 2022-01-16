January 16, 2022
Boxing Results

Ocampo, Sanchez demolish foes in one

It was a night of knockouts on Saturday night at the Zonkeys Auditorium in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.

In the main event, WBO #9 super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (32-1, 20 KOs) floored Omir “Guerrero de Dios” Rodríguez (11-4-1, 5 KOs) twice en route to a first round KO. Time was 2:59.

In the co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight Carlos “Tiburón” Sánchez (22-0, 18 KOs) needed less than a minute to knock out José Luis “Pepo” Espinoza (14-6-1, 9 KOs) with a body shot.

Other Results
George Navarro TKO1 Javier Marquez (super flyweight)
Abimael Cruz TKO3 Ulises Pérez (super lightweight)
Jonathan Pinedo KO2 Marco Diaz (light flyweight)

