By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
IBF #8, WBC #10, WBA #11 super lightweight Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring on May 6 against tough Mexican Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds at the Estadio Akron, Zakopan, Jalisco, Mexico on the undercard of the Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO 168-pound championship.
Australia-based Spark caused a major upset last year in Cleveland, Ohio, when he defeated previously unbeaten Montana Love by six round disqualification after having him on the canvas in round two. Valenzuela lost a twelve round decision to Love, also in 2022.
Spark in 6! underrated since losing to Tszyu even after the Love debacle the fight world stick there nose up in the air to him.