By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #8, WBC #10, WBA #11 super lightweight Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring on May 6 against tough Mexican Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds at the Estadio Akron, Zakopan, Jalisco, Mexico on the undercard of the Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO 168-pound championship.

Australia-based Spark caused a major upset last year in Cleveland, Ohio, when he defeated previously unbeaten Montana Love by six round disqualification after having him on the canvas in round two. Valenzuela lost a twelve round decision to Love, also in 2022.