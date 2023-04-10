April 10, 2023
Spark-Valenzuela clash May 6

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #8, WBC #10, WBA #11 super lightweight Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring on May 6 against tough Mexican Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs) over ten rounds at the Estadio Akron, Zakopan, Jalisco, Mexico on the undercard of the Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO 168-pound championship.

Australia-based Spark caused a major upset last year in Cleveland, Ohio, when he defeated previously unbeaten Montana Love by six round disqualification after having him on the canvas in round two. Valenzuela lost a twelve round decision to Love, also in 2022.

  • Spark in 6! underrated since losing to Tszyu even after the Love debacle the fight world stick there nose up in the air to him.

