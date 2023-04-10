A world title fight and the grandson of “The Greatest” take center stage on Saturday, May 20 as part of the ESPN-televised prelims to the PPV main event headlined by undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney’s title defense against former three-division champ Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The two-fight telecast is headlined by the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between former WBA champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). Opening the broadcast will be undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, in a scheduled eight-rounder against a to-be-determined foe.

Moloney-Nakatani and Ali Walsh’s return will be broadcast live on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Haney vs. Lomachenko main card will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Additionally, it will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers and is priced at $59.99 across all distributors.

The Hany-Loma PPV undercard features a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature between two-division world champion Oscar Valdez and Adam “BluNose” Lopez in a rematch of their 2019 battle. In the PPV opener, lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla will take on Jeremiah Nakathila in a 10-round clash.