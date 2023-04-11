Looks like undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) will defend her title against 40-year-old WBC female heavyweight champion Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) on DAZN June 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The bout will be a rematch of their June 2018 match in which Gabriels knocked down Shields in the first round before Claressa ultimately won via unanimous decision.

If the optics of middleweight vs. heavyweight look strange, in the women’s division the WBC designates 168 pounds and up as heavyweight, therefore Gabriels is only moving down one division – plus she weighed 150 two fights ago so weight should be an issue.