BOXXER has revealed that “a major landmark match” that ensures “immediate prominent placement in the boxing history books on the same day King Charles III is crowned” will be announced this week, ensuring that their May 6 show taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham< England. Involving Kell Brook? We'll see. The card is headlined by newly signed WBA #1 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (16-0, 13 KOs) making his BOXXER debut against unbeaten Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KOs). Also in action is 2020 Olympics silver medallist Ben Whittaker (2-0, 1 KO) returns to the ring following an enforced injury layoff which has seen him sidelined since August last year. For his third outing as a professional light-heavyweight, he faces Jordan ‘The Game’ Grant (6-3, 1 KO).

