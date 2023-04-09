By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former kick-boxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa, 122, successful made an international style debut as he outscored JBC#2 Yuki Yonaha (12-5-1, 8 KOs), 121.75, by a nearly shutout decision (60-53 twice, 59-54) over six rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The second saw Tenshin, a fast-handed southpaw, connect with a right hook to the neck, flooring the more experienced ex-university boxer Yuki. Nasukawa, 24, sometimes had his foe at bay, but couldn’t finish the game and durable rival, 32, who refused to go down again. The talented Nasukawa, sharp and speedy, may become a better boxer with more experience, which we look forward to seeing in the future.

As popular as Monster Naoya Inoue even now, Tenshin compiled a kick-boxing mar of 42-0 without including a first-round annihilation by Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition in 2018. His hand speed, reflexes and smooth footwork may make himself a next superstar to Naoya in the near future. Time will tell.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

