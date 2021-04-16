By Ron Jackson

In what is possibly the first time in the long history of South African boxing, Golden Gloves Promotions will present two tournaments on the same day at the same venue: Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday, June 19.

Golden Gloves Promotions presented their first tournament on August 29, 1977, at Wembley Ice Rink in Johannesburg when Charlie Weir knocked out Bushy Bester. They are without a doubt the most successful boxing company in South African boxing history.

THE AFTERNOON TOURNAMENT AT EMPERORS’ PALACE

The afternoon tournament will feature some of the following fights:

Flyweight: 4 rounds- Koan Mokoena v Louis Malajika; Middleweight: 4 rounds – Chris Gous v Phikelani Terence Khumalo; 4 rounds – Lightweight: Ashton Davies v Nthethelelo Nkosi; 4 rounds – Heavyweight: Wilhelm Nebe v Jean Pieterse Steenkamp; 6 rounds -Junior middleweight: Jacques Tshikubu Muvud v Shervontaigh Koopman.

EVENING TOURNAMENT

In the evening tournament, the promising Lodumo Lamati from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape is scheduled to meet Jose Martin Estrada Garcia of Mexico in the main event for the vacant IBO junior featherweight belt.

This could prove to be a tough test for the capable 28-year-old Lamati 17-0-1; 10 who holds the IBO Intercontinental junior featherweight title, against Garcia, 32, the WBO Latino junior featherweight champion who has a record of 12-1-2; 6 which he compiled in the hard school of boxing in Mexico.

Other fights on the bill are: Junior featherweight: 8 rounds – Wasiru Mohammed v TBA; Cruiserweight: Akani Phuzi v Johnny Muller; Junior middleweight: 8 rounds -Benoit Makangila Vela (DRC) v Roarke Knapp- Junior middleweight: 10 rounds – Tomi Silvennoinen (Finland) v Brandon Thysse.

NEWS ROUNDUP

It has been reported that Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge who is the current South African and ABU welterweight champion hopes to add another belt to his collection when he challenges Jabulani Makhense for the WBA Pan African welterweight title in July at Emperors Palace.

On Saturday 24 April Jackson Chauke 19-1-1; 14 defends his South African flyweight title and will also be fighting for the vacant WBO Global flyweight title against the talented Luyanda Ntwanambi 7-0-1; 4 at the Board Walk Casino in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

The 35-year-old Chauke was an outstanding amateur, representing South Africa at the Beijing Olympics, and won silver medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, and 2007 All Africa Games before making his pro debut in 2008.

On the same card, Sive Nontshinga faces Christian Araneta from the Philippines in an elimination bout for the IBF junior flyweight belt.

Deon Dwarte who is considered South Africa’s top referee has been appointed to act as third man in the elimination bout.

Cape Town’s Clifford Mbelu, Alexandro Lopez from Mexico and Jean Pierre Van Imschoot of Belgium will be the judges.

In another bout on the bill Ayyabonga Sonjica meets Theophilus Tetteh from Ghana in an IBF Africa junior featherweight title fight.

Lerato Dlamini will not be defending his WBC Silver featherweight title against Zimbabwean Hassan Milanzi as it has been reported that the WBC sanctioning fee is too high.

Bulana Khanyile 12-0; 8 is scheduled to challenge Michael Magnesi 18-0; 10 for the IBO junior-lightweight belt on Friday 23 April at the Palazzo Valle Martella, Zagarolo in Italy.

IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane 39-2; 26 defends his belt against Sunny Edwards 5-0; 4 on Friday 30 April at the York Hall in London.