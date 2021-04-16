Three Lions Promotions has announced that unbeaten cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (12-0, 12 KOs) will now face former Canadian cruiser champ and Commonwealth title challenger Sylvester “Sly” Louis (8-6, 4 KOs) on April 23 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, at a closed-door PPV event with no fans.

“We want to thank Sly for taking this bout on such short notice,” stated Three Lions Managing Director Daniel Otter. “As to why he [Salar Gholami] will not be fighting has yet to be confirmed, but he is out.”

Louis was last seen in the ring against WBC #1 bridgerweight Oscar Rivas last month. This fight will be a title defense for Rozicki’s WBA NABA Canadian cruiserweight title.

The PPV link can be found at www.threelionspromotions.com