April 16, 2021
Boxing News

New foe for Rozicki April 23rd

Three Lions Promotions has announced that unbeaten cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (12-0, 12 KOs) will now face former Canadian cruiser champ and Commonwealth title challenger Sylvester “Sly” Louis (8-6, 4 KOs) on April 23 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, at a closed-door PPV event with no fans.

“We want to thank Sly for taking this bout on such short notice,” stated Three Lions Managing Director Daniel Otter. “As to why he [Salar Gholami] will not be fighting has yet to be confirmed, but he is out.”

Louis was last seen in the ring against WBC #1 bridgerweight Oscar Rivas last month. This fight will be a title defense for Rozicki’s WBA NABA Canadian cruiserweight title.

The PPV link can be found at www.threelionspromotions.com

Ex-champs Moreno, Corrales return May 21

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>