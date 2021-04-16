Navarrete-Diaz undercard set The undercard is set for Top Rank’s April 24 ESPN+ stream at the sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. In the main fights, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight world title against Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, and super middleweight Edgar Berlanga seeks to score his 17th consecutive first round knockout against Demond Nicholson. Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Willie Shaw (13-2, 9 KOs)

10 Rounds, Junior Welterweight Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs)

8 Rounds, Lightweight Orlando Gonzalez (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (15-8, 6 KOs)

8 Rounds, Featherweight Xander Zayas (7-0, 5 KOs) vs Demarcus Layton (8-1-1, 5 KOs)

6 Rounds, Welterweight Jeremy Adorno (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Ramiro Martinez (2-0-2, 1 KO)

4 Rounds, Junior Featherweight Jaycob Gómez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Mobley Villegas (3-1, 2 KOs)

