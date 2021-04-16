April 16, 2021
Boxing News

Navarrete-Diaz undercard set

The undercard is set for Top Rank’s April 24 ESPN+ stream at the sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. In the main fights, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight world title against Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, and super middleweight Edgar Berlanga seeks to score his 17th consecutive first round knockout against Demond Nicholson.

Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Willie Shaw (13-2, 9 KOs)
10 Rounds, Junior Welterweight

Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs)
8 Rounds, Lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (15-8, 6 KOs)
8 Rounds, Featherweight

Xander Zayas (7-0, 5 KOs) vs Demarcus Layton (8-1-1, 5 KOs)
6 Rounds, Welterweight

Jeremy Adorno (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Ramiro Martinez (2-0-2, 1 KO)
4 Rounds, Junior Featherweight

Jaycob Gómez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Mobley Villegas (3-1, 2 KOs)
4 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

South Africa: 2 events, same day, same venue

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>