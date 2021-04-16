The undercard is set for Top Rank’s April 24 ESPN+ stream at the sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. In the main fights, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO featherweight world title against Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, and super middleweight Edgar Berlanga seeks to score his 17th consecutive first round knockout against Demond Nicholson.
Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Willie Shaw (13-2, 9 KOs)
10 Rounds, Junior Welterweight
Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs)
8 Rounds, Lightweight
Orlando Gonzalez (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (15-8, 6 KOs)
8 Rounds, Featherweight
Xander Zayas (7-0, 5 KOs) vs Demarcus Layton (8-1-1, 5 KOs)
6 Rounds, Welterweight
Jeremy Adorno (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Ramiro Martinez (2-0-2, 1 KO)
4 Rounds, Junior Featherweight
Jaycob Gómez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Mobley Villegas (3-1, 2 KOs)
4 Rounds, Junior Lightweight