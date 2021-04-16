When 58-year-old Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, the only person ever to win the world heavyweight title four times, returns to the ring to fight 47-year-old Kevin McBride on June 5, it will be in a real six-round fight, not an exhibition like the recent Tyson-Jones Jr PPV. All professional boxing rules will apply. Holyfield and McBride will be fighting for the Triller Fight Club Legends Champion Gold Belt, the first of Fight Club’s championship belts.

Holyfield-McBride will join a card that already has the undisputed lightweight title fight between Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr. The location and times for Triller Fight Club on June 5 will be announced officially in the coming days.