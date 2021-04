Andrade, Williams make weight Demetrius Andrade 159.5 vs. Liam Williams

(WBO middleweight title) Carlos Gongora 167.75 vs. Christopher Pearson 167.5

Mahammadrasul Majidov 232 vs. Andrey Fedosov 224.5

Arthur Biyarslanov 136.5 vs. Israel Mercado 136.75

Otha Jones III 134.5 vs. Jorge Castaneda 135

Alexis Espino 166.25 vs. Ty McLeod 164.25

Aaron Aponte 140 vs. Javier Martinez 138.25 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Dubois-Dinu to collide for WBA interim title Holyfield-McBride NOT an exhibition

