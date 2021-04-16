WBA #10 heavyweight Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) will return to the ring on Saturday, June 5 with a challenge for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title against WBA #2 Bogdan Dinu (22-2, 16 KOs).

Promoter Frank Warren stated, “I’m delighted to get this fight over the line for Daniel and really pleased to be working with Greg Cohen on this event. A win for Daniel in this interim title fight will see him become the mandatory challenger for the WBA world title and, if he can get past Dinu on June 5, he is back in contention and right in the mix with the top contenders.”

The venue is TBA.