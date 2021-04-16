IBF #9 cruiserweight Fabio Turchi (19-1, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Dylan Bregeon (11-1-1 with 3 KOs) to claim the vacant EBU European Union belt on Friday night at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. It was a hard fought match with Turchi overcoming a good start by Bregeon to pull it out 115-113 3x.

In a clash between undefeated fighters for the vacant Italian super middleweight title, Ivan Zucco (13-0, 11 KOs) was victorious when Luca Capuano (11-1, 2 KOs) called it quits after round six.

Lightweight Francesco Patera (24-3, 8 KOs) struggled against late sub Nicola Henchiri (9-4-2, 0 KOs), taking an eight round unanimous decision. The 79-74, 78-74, 78-74 scores seemed to be a little home cookin’ for the house fighter. Patera was supposed to fight Vladislav Melnyk for the vacant WBC silver title, but a member of Melnyk’s team resulted positive to Covid-19 and the fight was canceled.