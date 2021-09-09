The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association (WBA) has ordered a purse bid for the super welterweight eliminator bout between Michel Soro (Gold champion) and Israil Madrimov (mandatory challenger) for next Monday, September 20.

All the parties involved received the official information. The bidding will take place via Zoom at 10:00 A.M. Panama time, and will be directed by Carlos Chavez, president of the Championships Committee. The purse split will be 50% for each fighter and the minimum amount to participate for the rights to promote the fight will be US$ 110,000.