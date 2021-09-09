With California Covid-19 regulations, causing people to now show a vax card or a covid negative test, putting a stop to indoor events over 1,000 people we decided that it was time that we go outdoors and let fans experience an outdoor Fight Club OC show under the stars. So the September 23rd and October 14th shows will be outdoor shows until things cool down in the world of Covid-19.

The main mall area of the OC Fair & Event Center, right outside The Hangar doors, will be converted to a Fight Club OC combative sports arena with over 1,500 fight fans treated to a six bout show. In the main event on September 23, undefeated WBC Youth super featherweight titleholder Manuel Jaimes (11-0-1, 9 KOs) faces Emiliano Martin Garcia (16-6-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder.