Valdez, Conceição, Nakatani, Acosta make weight By Boxing Newman at the scale Oscar Valdez 130 vs. Robson Conceição 129.6

(WBC Super Featherweight Title)



Gabriel Flores Jr. 129.6 vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 128.4 Junto Nakatani 111.4 vs. Angel Acosta 112

(WBO Flyweight Title)



Xander Zayas 151.8 vs. Jose Luis Sanchez 151.6

Lindolfo Delgado 141.6 vs. Miguel Zamudio 140.8

René Telléz Girón 132.2 vs. Eduardo Garza 132.6

Omar Aguílar 142.6 vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo 141.6 Venue: Casino del Sol, Tuscon, AZ

Promotor: Top Rank

