WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring will defend his world title against undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson on ESPN October 23 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. At Thursday’s kickoff press conference, this is what Top Rank chairman Bob Arum and the fighters had to say.

Jamel Herring: “They’re making Shakur out to be the future superstar, but again, maybe he will be a future star in his own right, but right now, we’re focusing on the now. I still feel like I have things to prove to myself, and I’m just going to go out and do what I have to do.”

Shakur Stevenson: “It’s an amazing opportunity to be back here fighting for another world title. My last word title, I fought in October (2019 against Joet Gonzalez). This world title, I fight in October. It’s going to be no different. I’m coming here to dominate…at the end of the day, I’m coming in there to handle business, and I’m going to make sure I win.”

Bob Arum: “We have the champion, Jamel Herring, who is a real tough, tough guy. You don’t serve two tours of duty as a Marine in Iraq unless you’re a tough guy. The knock on Jamel had been he didn’t have much punching power. But he showed that he did when he recently stopped the great [Carl] Frampton. I know that he is poised and ready for this fight, and you’ll see ‘The Fighting Marine’ in action. Now, it’s no easy task for him because he faces the young man that many of us in boxing have been touting for years as being the new face of boxing, the new star in boxing, the guy who will beat everybody on his way to superstar glory. And so far, Shakur Stevenson has demonstrated that ability. He knows this is a tough fight, but he always comes prepared. I guarantee you all that you will be seeing a tremendous, competitive main event on Oct. 23.”