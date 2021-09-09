September 9, 2021
Hrgović, Radonjic weigh-in

IBF #4, WBC #9, WBO #13 heavyweight Filip Hrgović (12-0, 10 KOs) and unbeaten Marko Radonjic (22-0, 22 KOs) weighed in today for Friday’s clash at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, live on RTL in Croatia and DAZN in over 190 countries and territories worldwide. According to Hrgović’s promoter, all of the IBF top 15 turned down the opportunity to face him in a final eliminator to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight crown.

Hrgović weighed 247 lbs., Radonjic weighed 249.

