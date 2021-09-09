September 9, 2021
Rosa-Saludar clash for WBA 105lb title Dec 9

Dominican minimumweight prodigy Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (4-0, 1 KO) will challenge reigning WBA champion Victorio Saludar (21-4, 11 KOs) of the Philippines on December 9 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Rosa was previously the WBA interim champion but that title was scrapped by the WBA as a consequence of the reform of its rankings and Rosa became Saludar’s number one mandatory challenger. The card will be sponsored by Shuan Boxing Promotion. The 21-year-old Rosa made boxing history upon turning pro in 2020 by winning two regional titles in his very first pro bout.

