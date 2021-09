Weights from Philadelphia Greg Outlaw 145.7 vs. Edgar Torres 145.2

Christian Carto 120.3 vs. Yeison Vargas 120.6

Elijah Morales 145.3 vs. Kevin Davilla 144.7

Kashom Hutchinson 145.3 vs. Andre Byrd 147.4

LeAnna Cruz 115.3 vs. Delaney Bailey 116.9

Julian Gonzalez 129.2 vs. Ronny Arana 129.5

Quadir Albright 142.2 vs. Humberto Camareno Jr. 142.5 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: Flo Combat Soro-Madrimov Purse Bid on Sept 20

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.