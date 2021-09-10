By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Manny Pacquiao’s co-trainer and life-long best friend Buboy Fernandez says Pacman should end his career on a winning note. “It’s not nice seeing him retire from the sport of boxing coming off a loss,” Buboy told the Daily Tribune. “We’ve learned our lessons. We know what went wrong and we know what to do in the event he decides to fight again. It’s up to him. It’s his call, his decision to make.”
I remember watching Pacquiao on the ascent and hoping he did not end up like Lusito Espinoso who was stopped at 38 following a public outcry and was washing dishes when Pacquiao was facing Osacr De La Hoya. Manny has sufficient wealth to avoid dishwashing but I would hate to seem him become a “name” for lesser opponents. Enough is enough.
I AGREE WITH HIS BEST FRIEND… TAKE A FIGHT HE KNOWS HE CAN WIN AND END ON THAT NOTE… A W ALWAYS LOOKS BETTER THAN A L… FOR NO OTHER REASON… AS A ICON AND THE ONLY FIGHTER TO HAVE FOUGHT IN 8 DIFFERENT WEIGHT CLASSES HE SHOULD BE AFFORDED THIS OPPORTUNITY TO END HIS CAREER IN THIS FASHION…