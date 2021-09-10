By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Manny Pacquiao’s co-trainer and life-long best friend Buboy Fernandez says Pacman should end his career on a winning note. “It’s not nice seeing him retire from the sport of boxing coming off a loss,” Buboy told the Daily Tribune. “We’ve learned our lessons. We know what went wrong and we know what to do in the event he decides to fight again. It’s up to him. It’s his call, his decision to make.”