By Joe Koizumi

WBC 108lb title bout re-scheduled

The WBC light-flyweight title bout between defending champ Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 10 KOs) and #1 ranked Masamichi Yabuki (12-3, 11 KOs), both Japan, had been once slated in Kyoto on September 10, but Teraji tested positive for a COVID-19 PCR test, so it was postponed accordingly. The champ recovered so completely that Shinsei Promotions has announced it will take place at the same venue on September 22.

WBO AP 105lb title bout of Koura, Shigeoka set

The vacant WBO Asia Pacific 105-pound belt will be disputed by ex-OPBF titleholder Tsubasa Koura and unbeaten prospect Yudai Shigeoka in Tokyo on November 12. The belt had been vacated by Yudai’s twin brother Ginjiro Shigeoka to pave the way for Yudai to acquire the regional championship. Yudai had acquired the national amateur championships five times and compiled a brilliant mark of 82-10 before entering the paid ranks a couple of years ago.

(9-10-2021)