Former cruiserweight and heavyweight undisputed world champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, UFC star Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort and all the undercard fighters faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s PPV at the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, heavyweight / eight rounds

Evander Holyfield: “I thought I was getting ready to fight Mike Tyson but now I’m fighting Vitor Belfort. So, I’ve been training for two years for that. When they asked me to fight Vitor I said if he wants to do it then I want to do it. I put the time in the last two years and I want to get paid for my time. It hasn’t been a week to get ready, I’ve been training for two years. I’m more than ready and look forward to the fight.”

Vitor Belfort: “It’s a joy to me to fight Evander Holyfield on Saturday night. I remember when I first fought in the UFC tournament, the same month I saw Evander fight Mike Tyson the second time. My dream was to see MMA become as big as boxing. He’s the heavyweight king and I’m looking forward to showing my boxing skills on Saturday night. It’s an amazing opportunity for me.”

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, cruiserweight / eight rounds

Anderson Silva: “This is good to hear from Tito Ortiz, it’s an interesting fight on Saturday night. I don’t like to talk much, I like to do my job. I take my job and winning seriously and that’s the point.”

Tito Ortiz: “I take challenges in stride, I know what I need to do to beat Anderson. And I’m going to make a statement on his face on Saturday night. On Saturday night, I’m going to do what I do best and that’s punish people.”

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier, heavyweight / eight rounds

David Haye: “There’s going to be a ring on Saturday night and us standing in it and you’re going to get punched in the head. Once the bell rings, know that I’m there to win. Even with all that money you have you can’t buy the feeling that true fighters have. And you’re going to realize that when the first bell rings.”

Joe Fournier: “David’s ego is too big, he would never accept the fact that I can beat him and I will beat him on Saturday night…he’s a decreasing asset and I see that. Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have been in the ring with him but now, absolutely.”

Jono Carroll vs. Andy Vences

WBA super featherweight eliminator / ten rounds

Andy Vences: “Like all the other fighters here on the dais were all ready to go. I get to do my job and take care of business. It’s a great opportunity for me and I plan to take full advantage of it. I was supposed to fight in June but boxing can be very unexpected. I know I’ve trained the entire time, I doubt my opponent has actually put in the work.”

Jono Carroll: “I’m very excited, this has been a long time coming. I sacrificed a lot just to be in camp for the first scheduled date. I had a baby in the hospital at the time. But I’ve been training again with a long camp in Mexico. It was disappointing last time when the fight got cancelled five days out but I’m ready to go on Saturday. This is boxing and one thing that’s important is to always be prepared.”