By Thainchai Pisitwuttinan and Damrong Simakajornboon

Main Event: Non-title fight (10 rounds)

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: 114.7 vs. Kwanthai Sithmorseng: 114.9

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, the former two-time WBC world champion at super flyweight (115 lbs), made the weight at 114.7 lbs for his 10 rounds non-title fight against the former WBA world champion Kwanthai Sithmorseng, who made the weight at 114.9 lbs. Even though this is the first time in almost 2 years that Sor Rungvisai makes the weight at 115 lbs limit, he looked sharp and ready at the weigh-in ceremony. His most recent fight at 115 lbs was in April 2019 when he lost his WBC world title to Juan Francisco Estrada by close UD. If he wins against Sithmorseng tomorrow, Sor Rungvisai will be in line to fight the winner of Juan Francisco Estrada and “Chocolatito” Roman Gonzalez, who will fight for WBC and WBA super flyweight world title unification this Saturday March 13th (USA Time) in Texas.

Co-Main Event:

WBC Asia Super Bantamweight Championship (10 rounds)

“Rock Man” Chainoi Worawut 121.7 vs. Pungluang Sor Singyu 127

“Rock Man” Chainoi Worawut, WBC’s #6 world ranked boxer at super bantamweight, made the weight at 121.7 lbs to defend his WBC Asia title in the Co-Main Event. The challenger, Pungluang Sor Singyu, who is the former two-time WBO Bantamweight World Champion, failed to make the weight limit for the fight. The WBC Asia title will only be on the line for “Rock Man” on Friday night.

WBC Asia Super Flyweight Championship (10 rounds)

Phongsaphon Panyakum 114.7 vs. Karoon Jarupainlerd 116.8

Phongsaphon Panyakum, WBC’s #22 World ranked boxer at Super Flyweight, made the weight at 114.7 lbs for his WBC Asia Super Flyweight title defense this Friday night. His opponent, Karoon Jarupainlerd, the former world title challenger of “The Monster” Naoya Inoue, failed to make the weight limit. The WBC Asia title will only be on the line for Phongsaphon Panyakum.

Non-title fight (6 rounds)

Danai Ngiabphulhiew: 110 vs. Wichet Sengprakhon: 110

This event is a collaboration between Matchroom Boxing and Nakornloung Promotions (NKL), and it will take place at the Workpoint Studio, Thailand as part of WP Boxing series on March 12, 2021 (USA Time) / March 13, 2021 (Thailand Time). International fans from around the world (excluding Thailand) can watch the event live on DAZN. The event begins at 9.30 ET (USA Time).