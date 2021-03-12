March 12, 2021
Boxing News

March 18 Ring City full lineup

Ring City USA has announced the undercard for its March 18 NBCSN event in Puerto Rico. The six-fight event is headlined by Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) against Angel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight bout. Machado was previously slated to fight undefeated prospect Hector Tanajara who was forced to withdraw due to illness.

In the evening’s co-main event, Jose ‘Chiquro’ Martinez, (21-1-2, 14 KOs) clashes with three-time world title challenger Israel ‘Jiga’ Gonzalez (26-4, 11 KOs) in a ten-round bantamweight bout.

A six-round light heavyweight fight features Irish’ Joe Ward, (2-1, 2 KOs) who will look to avenge his pro debut setback against Marco ‘El Muneco’ Delgado, (7-1, 5 KOs).

Headlining the Twitch undercard broadcast is three-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (13-4, 5 KOs) against Alma Ibarra (7-1, 4 KOs). In an eight-round flyweight battle, former world champion and knockout artist Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, (21-2, 21 KOs) battles Gilberto Mendoza (17-9-3, 8 KOs). Rounding out the card in a six-round junior lightweight battle between Edwin ‘The Chin’ Valentin (9-0, 8 KOs) and Hector Marengo (7-14-4, 4 KOs).

Beterbiev-Deines undercard
Sor Rungvisai-Sithmorseng Weigh-in

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>