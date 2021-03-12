Ring City USA has announced the undercard for its March 18 NBCSN event in Puerto Rico. The six-fight event is headlined by Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) against Angel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight bout. Machado was previously slated to fight undefeated prospect Hector Tanajara who was forced to withdraw due to illness.

In the evening’s co-main event, Jose ‘Chiquro’ Martinez, (21-1-2, 14 KOs) clashes with three-time world title challenger Israel ‘Jiga’ Gonzalez (26-4, 11 KOs) in a ten-round bantamweight bout.

A six-round light heavyweight fight features Irish’ Joe Ward, (2-1, 2 KOs) who will look to avenge his pro debut setback against Marco ‘El Muneco’ Delgado, (7-1, 5 KOs).

Headlining the Twitch undercard broadcast is three-time world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo, (13-4, 5 KOs) against Alma Ibarra (7-1, 4 KOs). In an eight-round flyweight battle, former world champion and knockout artist Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, (21-2, 21 KOs) battles Gilberto Mendoza (17-9-3, 8 KOs). Rounding out the card in a six-round junior lightweight battle between Edwin ‘The Chin’ Valentin (9-0, 8 KOs) and Hector Marengo (7-14-4, 4 KOs).