March 12, 2021
Beterbiev-Deines undercard

WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev’s title defense against Adam Deines on March 20 at Megasport Arena in Moscow will be televised live on ESPN (and simulcast on ESPN+).

In the televised co-feature, welterweight contender Alexander Besputin (13-0, 9 KOs returns to action in a 10-rounder against Maximiliano Ricardo Veron (12-3-1, 4 KOs).

Undercard fights will stream live on ESPN+, including former amateur standout Khariton Agrba (4-0, 1 KO) against Jesus Cuadro (19-7, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental super lightweight strap, and Azizbek Abdugofurov (13-0, 5 KOs) defending his WBC Silver super middleweight belt against Pavel Silyagin (6-0 4 KOs).

