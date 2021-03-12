Benavidez, Ellis, Cruz, Romero make weight David Benavidez 167.2 vs. Ronald Ellis 167.2

(WBC super middleweight title eliminator)

Isaac Cruz 134 vs. Matias Romero 134.8

(WBA lightweight title eliminator)

Terrell Gausha 154.4 vs. Jamontay Clark 154.6 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Estrada, Chocolatito, McCaskill, Braekhus, Kyoguchi, Axel all make weight Beterbiev-Deines undercard

