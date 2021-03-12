March 12, 2021
Boxing News

Benavidez, Ellis, Cruz, Romero make weight

David Benavidez 167.2 vs. Ronald Ellis 167.2
(WBC super middleweight title eliminator)

Sho Benavidez V Ellis Weigh In Westcott 019 (david Benavidez V Ronald Ellis)
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Isaac Cruz 134 vs. Matias Romero 134.8
(WBA lightweight title eliminator)

Sho Benavidez V Ellis Weigh In Westcott 010 (isaac Cruz + Matias Romero)
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Terrell Gausha 154.4 vs. Jamontay Clark 154.6

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime

Top Boxing News

  • Ellis ain’t no cake walk, he knows he has to be at his best to hurt Benavidez. However I think Benavidez is just too strong for Ellis. Mid-late round stoppage for Benavidez…

  • I am DANG PROUD Benavidez made weight because I want him to prove to the world that he has the professional discipline to make 168, for a possible future countdown to Canelo. Now, Benavidez has to go out there and create a ‘Jason Voorhees’ like string of TKO/KO fear/destruction to all those who want to challenge him at 168.

