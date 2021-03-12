David Benavidez 167.2 vs. Ronald Ellis 167.2
(WBC super middleweight title eliminator)
Isaac Cruz 134 vs. Matias Romero 134.8
(WBA lightweight title eliminator)
Terrell Gausha 154.4 vs. Jamontay Clark 154.6
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
Ellis ain’t no cake walk, he knows he has to be at his best to hurt Benavidez. However I think Benavidez is just too strong for Ellis. Mid-late round stoppage for Benavidez…
I am DANG PROUD Benavidez made weight because I want him to prove to the world that he has the professional discipline to make 168, for a possible future countdown to Canelo. Now, Benavidez has to go out there and create a ‘Jason Voorhees’ like string of TKO/KO fear/destruction to all those who want to challenge him at 168.
First hurdle passed…. made weight.
Great Job!
Now……… take care of business!