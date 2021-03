Estrada, Chocolatito, McCaskill, Braekhus, Kyoguchi, Axel all make weight Juan Francisco Estrada 114.8 vs. ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 114.8

(WBC/WBA super flyweight title unification)

Jessica McCaskill 144.6 vs. Cecilia Braekhus 145

(WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO female welterweight titles)

Hiroto Kyoguchi 107.6 vs. Axel Vega 107.2

(WBA light flyweight title) Austin Williams 162 vs. Denis Douglin 161.6

Raymond Ford 126.8 vs. Aaron Perez 127.2

Souleymane Cissokho 159.4 vs. Daniel Echeverria 167 Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Benavidez, Ellis, Cruz, Romero make weight

