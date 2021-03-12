Hard-punching featherweight Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (23-10-1, 21 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico, is coming off three consecutive upsets (unbeaten prospects Carlos “El Stich” Flores and Fernando Garcia, plus highly regarded Belmar Preciado).

Tonight he enters the ring against Hairon ” El Maja” Socarras (23-1-3, 15 KOs) on this week’s installment of Boxeo Telemundo. The 10 round bout will be for Contreras’ WBA Fedcentro featherweight title at the White Sands Rehabilitation Center in Plant City, Florida.

Contreras has completely turned his career around with hopes of landing a world title fight. A decisive victory over Socarras will keep his goal alive.

The year 2020 was a difficult year for many in the sport of boxing. You actually had two big victories in the year. How has the notoriety for you been since those victories?

I definitely noticed some differences but I am aware that I must stay focused in order to get to the world title fight.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It was a very strong training camp. I came to Los Angeles to train to have the very best training camp that I could.

Have you added any changes in your styles since the last time fought last year?

Definitely. I never want to be content. I constantly want to improve the best I can when preparing for the next fight.

What have you learned from your research on your opponent?

He is a strong Cuban fighter who likes to fight going forward. He does not run at all. That is going to make this a very entertaining fight for the fans.

What have you learned training with former WBC world champion Alejandro “La Cobrita” Gonzalez?

I have learned so much training with him. We have worked on a number of different things during this training camp. I have even weight trained with Manny Robles who has helped us as well. My goal is to become a world champion just like “La Cobrita” was a world champion.

There was a point in your career where you lost 8 of 10 fights. How were you able to turn things around?

That was a very tough time in my career. I had a number of setbacks and personal problems. I never gave up on myself and I kept training. I kept my discipline and got myself back to where I am now. I am not finished yet. There is still work to be done.

Where do you see yourself amongst the top fighters at 126?

I want an opportunity to fight the top guys like Gary Russell, Can Xu, or a rematch with Emmanuel Navarette.

How important is it for you to get your revenge vs Navarette?

We are actually good friends but he is a world champion now. If the opportunity presents itself I want to fight him for his world title.

What do you think has changed most for you since your first fight with Navarette?

I think my record since 2019 reflects that my style of fighting has very much improved.

This will be your third consecutive main event on Telemundo. How have you adapted to stepping up in the spotlight?

I am appreciative for this third opportunity. I want to deliver another action fight for the viewers tonight and keep the victory momentum going.

* * *

“Martillo” Contreras vs. “El Maja” Socarras will air live Tonight on Telemundo at 12AM/EST