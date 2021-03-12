Many think 25:1 favorite David Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) will walk through Ronald Ellis (18-1-2, 12 KOs) on Showtime Saturday night. Two-time WBC super middleweight champ Benavidez himself is predicting an early stoppage. However, Ellis doesn’t see it like that.

“I got power,” said Ellis. “A lot of people seem to overlook it. But now it’s just time to show it. I’ll show my power on Saturday night…I don’t feel like giving out the game plan, but I hope he pressures me. But I’ve got two hands too and I’m going to stay in there and I’m going to fight. I’m just going to mix it all up and do what I’ve been doing my entire career.”