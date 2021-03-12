The final press conference ahead of Saturday’s unification rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez to place Thursday. They collide at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday live worldwide on DAZN.

Juan Francisco Estrada

“I’ve been waiting for this fight for almost nine years, I’ve been ready for the opportunity. He’s a good champ, he’s a good fighter and may the best man win.

“We waited a long time; I have three losses and I’ve already avenged two of them, but we train really hard and I’m ready for this fight.

“This is going to be better than the first one. It’s going to be a war and the people watching will be the real winners.

“Without a doubt it’s a fight that we have all been waiting for a long time. There is a lot of expectation, it’s been nine years in the making. People would always ask when we would fight again. It’s going to be exciting and I’m concentrating on giving a good fight this Saturday.”

Roman Gonzalez

“First of all, God bless everyone, I’m really happy, I’m blessed by God and DAZN and Mr. Honda, we’ve done a really good camp and we are ready for this fight.

“I’m very conscious it’s going to be a beautiful fight. Juan is a good champion, and we know what we have to do. We want to give a good fight for everyone to watch.

“That’s my dream, to be champion again. I train really hard and with the help of God and with the help of my team this Saturday we are going to give a really good fight.

“I think it’s an important fight, not just for Nicaragua, but also for Mexico. I think both countries are going to be paralyzed on Saturday watching these fights and hopefully we give a good fight. We can go back home to our families and may the best man win.”

Jessica McCaskill

“I’m so ready to punch Cecilia in the face. I mean like we said, I don’t know Cecilia and there’s no bad blood, but we want this for boxing so bad, it is going to be the best fight of the night.

“I always have to work for everything that we have, and we don’t mind doing that. We’ve come from places harder than what you see us in now and I want to seal the deal and solidify my win in august and let everyone know that wasn’t an accident and that was me, unified undisputed World champion.

“We have always had a large amount of confidence and we have just had to get those opportunities to show everyone else what we can do and like I said before we have come from places where this isn’t the hardest thing that we’ve had to go through so I think this will be a piece of cake.

“It doesn’t really matter what kind of game plan they bring. We are really prepared. Rick Ramos, my manager and trainer, he keeps me diversified in boxing whether it’s the brawling, the movement, the standstill, we’re ready for anything.

“Cecilia brought retirement up after the last fight, those aren’t my words, those are hers, so I’m going to make her eat them.”

Cecilia Braekhus

“She was so friendly, then she got the belt, and she was like whoa, she goes crazy. It is definitely a new situation. You know, it’s fun for me, I just want to get the belt back and McCaskill has kept me very motivated, she’s kept me motivated through my whole camp. Last time she knows she was lucky, so I think that’s where all the trash talk is coming from.

“Oh definitely. I had a rough training camp the last time, I was stuck six months in Big Bear. Now I had a normal training camp and now I have to do what I always do. I have to box. And I can do whatever and I think I can stop her too because I am definitely bigger and stronger and I am a much better fighter, boxer. I’m much better technically and stronger so I’m very confident going into this fight. And like I said, she provided me with a lot of motivation in camp.

“As a fighter I have given her a lot of credit. I should definitely not be losing to her. She was home, she was in her home country, all the judges were home, she got her catch weight and still I beat her in one of my invites when I didn’t perform at the top. Saturday I will be at my best and she is nowhere near my level.

“I will win so it is not even an option. I have a bigger name than her anyways with or without the belt”

Hiroto Kyoguchi

“This is not my final goal as far as my career goes so I’m going to work hard to have a good win on this one and look forward to a unification fight. Yes, so far everything is going very well.

“I have strategized my fighting style to go with a smaller fighter and it is true he is a smaller fighter, but I’ve strategized with that and I’m planning to win.”

Axel Vega

“This is a great opportunity and I thank God and you for giving me the opportunity. I am ready for this fight and hopefully come Saturday I am a champion.

“We are prepared for a war and we have worked well, we know how to handle the distance, we know we have to go in maybe take a punch but we are really prepared for this fight.”

* * *

Eddie Hearn

“Hello and welcome to Dallas ahead of a huge night of boxing from the American Airlines Center this Saturday, live and exclusive on DAZN all across the world. No travel restrictions, no pandemic can stop us from being here. I’ve not been this excited about a card for a long time.

“Of course, the World championships triple-header on the card. So many young prospects stepping up as well and 11 World championship belts on the line, three ring magazine titles on the line on this card. I thought it was a first, but someone just told me that Don King did it 18 years ago, so we are not going to talk too much about that, but what a card.

“What a main event, of course the rematch of Estrada v Chocolatito for the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine championships. Rematch of their first epic battle over eight years ago now. And a fantastic co-main event, the undisputed women’s World Welterweight championship between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus and of course the Light-Flyweight championship of the World and Ring Magazine belt between Kyoguchi and Vera.”