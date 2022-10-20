Popular South Philadelphia heavyweight Sonny Conto (10-0, 8 KOs) will take on James Bryant (6-1, 4 KOs) in the six-round headline bout on Saturday, October 29th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Conto will be fighting just a mile from his home in South Philadelphia and will look to thrill his large hometown fan base when he takes on Bryant.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Bryce Mills (9-1, 4 KOs) will look for his fourth consecutive victory when he takes on Larry Fryers (11-5-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Other Bouts:

Devin Gantt (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, NJ will see action in a four-round featherweight bout following his impressive third-round stoppage over Taijiro Arakawa on September 1st.

Tariq Green (2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA will take on Everlon Still (2-2, 1 KO) of Voorhees, NJ in a four-round super middleweight contest.

Carlos Marrero (3-8-3) of Bridgeport, CT will be fighting Tyree Arnold (1-4) of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round junior welterweight fight.

Shane Slocumb of Philadelphia, PA will be making his pro debut in a heavyweight fight against Johnathan Wiles (0-1) of Philadelphia, PA.

In a battle of pro debuting light heavyweights, James White of Warwick, PA battles John Pratt of Philadelphia, PA.

Tyler Zwicharowksi (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a four-round middleweight fight.