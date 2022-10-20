Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions and Blue Cork Strategies, in association with Events DC, today announced that Beltway Battles: Round Three (#BBR3), the Washington, DC-based pro boxing series originally slated for October 1, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:00pm at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Undefeated DC fighter Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 KOs) will compete in the eight-round main event against Mexico’s Jose Humberto Corral (20-31, 12 KOs) after the original #BBR3 show was postponed following the death of his father, Buddy Harrison, a highly-respected and well-loved member of the Washington, DC community who was a boxing trainer, ran Old School Boxing gym and was known for helping those less fortunate inside and outside the ring.

“I was ready to go on October 1 and will be more than ready to go on November 19,” said Hernandez-Harrison on his return to the ring after two years. “It’s been a very tough and challenging time the last few weeks, but getting back to work and inside the ring is where I want and need to be. I look forward to seeing everyone come out to support me, my family and the boxing community as we honor my Dad with the show.”

Fans are encouraged to show their support by using #ForBuddy on social media channels and can buy Old School Boxing t-shirts at the event which will benefit Buddy’s gym.

Lightweight Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (10-1, 1 NC, 5 KOs) of Glenarden, Md. will face Wilfrido Buelvas (22-15, 1 NC, 16 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, while featherweights Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 1NC 4 KOs), a native of Kampala, Uganda now fighting out of Silver Spring, Md., and Coby “Soldier” Breedy (15-1-1, 1 NC5 KOs), from Bridgetown, Barbados, fighting out of Hyattsville, Md., will tangle in a pair of rematches. Both bouts were featured on previous Beltway Battles cards and ended prematurely as cuts from unintentional headbutts forced early round stoppages.

Christopher Arnold (5-1, 5 KOs) of Fredericksburg, Va. and Malik Titus (7-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. will meet in a heavyweight showdown, while middleweight Ian “Dancer” Cokley (5-1, 2 KOs) of Oxon Hill, Md. will take on Dallas Manspile (0-1) of Roanoke, Va.

Other fighters scheduled to compete on the card are undefeated bantamweight prospect Domnique Crowder (13-0, 8 KOs) of Baltimore, Md., super middleweight Tyrell Boyd (7-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md., lightweight Mack Allison IV (14-3-1, 10 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. and welterweight Deshawn Chase (1-0) of Windsor Hill, Md.