Good news! ESPN+ will now air the IBO light heavyweight title clash between unbeaten WBO #8, WBC #11 rated Leon Bunn (18-0, 9 KOs) and fellow unbeaten Padraig McCrory (14-0, 8 KOs) on Saturday from the Fabriksporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany. The fighters faced off at today’s final press conference.

Leon Bunn: “I feel very good. I’m very happy to be here in Frankfurt and that Wasserman Boxing made this fight possible for me. We trained hard for the fight. For me, I’m always in training anyway, because I was hoping for this chance. I’ve dreamed of the world title since I was a kid. I’ve given everything with Conny () in the last few weeks and I’m convinced that that’s why we’ll get the win on Saturday. I’ll do anything to make it happen.”

Padraig McCrory: “This is a great opportunity for me. Leon Bunn is a great fighter but I’m coming to Germany to win this title. On Saturday night my Irish fans will make a home game for Leon a home game for me.”