ShoBox Weights from Atlantic City Isaiah Steen 166.2 vs. Sena Agbeko 167.2

Marquis Taylor 154 vs. Marlon Harrington 153.6

Elvis Garcia 232.8 vs. Moses Johnson 259 Venue: Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: Showtime ESPN+ picks up Bunn-McCrory clash

