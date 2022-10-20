WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday December 3 on a night where WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena, exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK & RoI) and ESPN+ (U.S.).

Fury, who intends on fighting Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the first part of 2023, will once again perform on UK soil following his April knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defense in front of the British fans in London,” said promoter Frank Warren. “Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April. This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.

“Derek, also a big favorite with British fans, has reinvented himself in recent years and Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for a third time.

“Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicized undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year which we’re really looking forward to.

“I am also delighted that we have added Daniel Dubois to the card with a first defense of his WBA belt against Kevin Lerena. It makes it a real heavyweight night and Daniel represents the best of the new generation coming through.”

“Whenever Tyson Fury fights, it is a major event, and I expect him to once again put on a spectacular show for the fans,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “There are talks about what’s next for Tyson, but the first order of business is a battle against an extraordinarily tough fighter in Derek Chisora.”

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Our stadium has firmly established itself as a leading venue in London for major sports and entertainment events.

“The AJ-Usyk fight in front of a record crowd here in Tottenham was a truly unforgettable spectacle and we are extremely excited to bring World Heavyweight Championship boxing back to N17 on 3 December.

“The World Cup break leaves us in a unique position of having no sporting action at the stadium between November 13 – December 31 – what better way to satisfy the demand for world-class live sport before the Premier League returns.”

Tickets go on general sale at noon tomorrow (Friday, 21 October) from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts at frankwarren.com to receive the direct ticket link on Friday.

Premium packages for the event will go on-sale via tottenhamhotspur.com, with an exclusive pre-sale for Tottenham Hotspur Premium Members commencing at noon today (Thursday, 20 October).

Please note, this will be an open-air event with a likelihood of winter conditions at the time of year it is taking place. Ticket purchasers are strongly advised to wear appropriate clothing on the night as all seating within the stadium is outdoor.

Doors for the event will open at 5pm.