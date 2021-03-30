By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-14-1, 19 KOs) and former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio ”Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs)

will complete their trilogy in an eight round bout on the Tszyu-Hogan undercard Wednesday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre at Newcastle, NSW, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.

Bika and Soliman first clashed over twelve rounds in Melbourne for the IBF Pan Pacific middleweight title in 2002 with Soliman scoring a majority decision. In 2007, Bika won eight round points decision in a rematch over Soliman in the semi-final on the Contender Series.

Soliman was last in action against Mark Lucas in 2019, whom he outpointed over twelve rounds. Sam captured the IBF middleweight crown by outpointing Felix Sturm in 2013.

Bika is returning to the ring after three years of inactivity. He has been out since 2017 when he outpointed Geard Ajetovic over twelve rounds. Sakio captured the WBC super middleweight crown when he outpointed Marco Antonio Periban in 2013.