March 29, 2021
Akhmadaliev set to defend belts Saturday

Uzbekistan’s undefeated WBA and IBF super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs) will return home to put his world titles on the line against Japan’s Ryosuke Iwasa (27-3, 17 KOs) on a huge night of boxing at the Humo Arena, Tashkent on Saturday live on DAZN.

“It is a great honor and responsibility to defend my titles for the first time in my motherland, Uzbekistan, in front of the eyes of my compatriots,” said Akhmadaliev. “My opponent Ryosuke Iwasa is a serious contender, so I am preparing for a difficult fight. I am thinking only about the defense of my titles, but my main goal is to unify all of the belts.”

