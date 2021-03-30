Tszyu: Hogan will be stopped

Hogan: I can hurt Tszyu

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3, WBC #11 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) and WBC #10 Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW on Foxtel Main Event Televised Pay Per View.

Tim Tszyu: I am expecting the best of Dennis Hogan. I respect him. He trains like a fighter. He tries to feed his family. When he gets into the ring – it’s my ring. You’re in my world. I am not going to let anyone out. I am here to hurt my opponent and do damage. With my fights recently I feel I am on the rise. I am sparring the big boys. Robert Whittaker and Joel Camilleri. They are bringing the best out in me. I can compete with their strength though they are much bigger than me. Someone coming down to my weight division – trust me, it’s not going to end well. This fight doesn’t go twelve rounds. Hogan will be stopped!

Dennis Hogan: I am focused and ready for a good win. I am the betting underdog but I am coming off losses in world title fights and he is unbeaten and that goes better with the betting agencies. The WBC has put me back in the super welterweight ratings and I am ahead of Tim Tszyu. Every fight for me is a world title fight. Mentality-wise, I am going in there to have a great win and right now that’s my only target…I really do think I can hurt Tszyu. If the opportunity comes I will go for it, but I want to make sure I am winning every round, so when it goes to the end I will be getting the decision.