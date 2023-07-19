The highly-anticipated rematch between bitter middleweight rivals Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith and Chris Eubank Jr has a new date, with the two now set to collide in at the AO Arena, Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 2nd.

Liam Smith: “I’m glad that the date is set now and we can look forward to getting rid of this itch that needs scratching. I’m fully healed up now, injury-free, and I’m looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr’s career on September 2nd.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “No more excuses, no more postponements. Smith can’t run forever. September 2 is the day of my revenge.”