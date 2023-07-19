July 19, 2023
Boxing News

Smith-Eubank 2 set for Sept 2

The highly-anticipated rematch between bitter middleweight rivals Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith and Chris Eubank Jr has a new date, with the two now set to collide in at the AO Arena, Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 2nd.

Liam Smith: “I’m glad that the date is set now and we can look forward to getting rid of this itch that needs scratching. I’m fully healed up now, injury-free, and I’m looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr’s career on September 2nd.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “No more excuses, no more postponements. Smith can’t run forever. September 2 is the day of my revenge.”

Jalolov returns Aug 26
Ramirez looks sharp in Japan

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Based on the last result I do not think Smith is running from you Chris! LOL! Usually I am the one on here complaining about early stoppages. That was an example where I thought they let it go a little too long! The rematch should be interesting. Smith has been on a roll!

    Reply
    • >