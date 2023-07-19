July 19, 2023
Jalolov returns Aug 26

Undefeated 6’7 heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs), who recently signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank, will make his Top Rank debut in an eight-rounder August 26 on the ESPN-televised undercard of the Jared Anderson-Andriy Rudenko heavyweight showdown at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The opponent for Jalolov, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, will be announced shortly.

Bob Arum: “Bakhodir Jalolov is one of the finest heavyweight talents in boxing today. His tremendous amateur credentials speak for themselves, and as a professional, he has proven to be equally devastating. I truly believe he will be a heavyweight champion one day.”

Smith-Eubank 2 set for Sept 2

  • It’ll be interesting to see exactly what they do with him and how fast they move Jalolov. I’m thinking he gets a really easy fight his first time out, but maybe Takam or a Rice type for his second.

    I heard this same card has Ajagba – Zhan on it as well.

